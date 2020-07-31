Milan woman and two children injured in rollover crash on Route B

A Milan woman and two children received moderate injuries in a lettered route, single-vehicle rollover accident, Thursday afternoon three miles southeast of Pollock.

Taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan were 37-year-old Dana Ingels, a four-year-old girl, and a two-year-old boy. Names of the children are not released by the patrol due to their juvenile status.

A trooper reported the car was northbound on Route B when it reportedly attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle, ran off the road and overturned.

Ingels’ sport utility vehicle was demolished and all occupants were using safety equipment.

