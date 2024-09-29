Milan woman airlifted after vehicle swerves to avoid deer on Highway 5

A 21-year-old woman from Milan, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident on September 28, 2024. The crash occurred at approximately 12:04 a.m., two miles north of Linneus on Highway 5.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria A. Fitzpatrick was driving a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander when she swerved to avoid a deer, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and overturn. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Littrell Towing.

Fitzpatrick was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was airlifted by Air Evac to University Hospital for treatment.

The accident was investigated by Master Sergeant Kindle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Linn County Ambulance District, and Linneus Fire Department.

