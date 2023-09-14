Milan to host Fourth Annual Missouri High School and Junior High School Rodeo

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Expo Fairgrounds in Milan will host the Fourth Annual Missouri High School and Junior High School Rodeo this weekend. The event promises a mix of traditional rodeo competitions and family-friendly activities.

Gates will open on Friday, September 15, at 4 p.m. The rodeo shows are scheduled for Saturday morning, September 16, at 10 a.m., and Sunday morning, September 17, at 9 a.m.

In addition to the rodeo events, a strawberries and ice cream party will take place on Saturday, September 16. On Sunday, September 17, a Cowboy Church service will be held before the rodeo performance.

Admission to the rodeo is priced at $10. Children aged five years and younger will be admitted for free.

For further information or questions, attendees are encouraged to contact the Milan Old Timers Committee at 660-265-5872.

