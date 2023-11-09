Milan square to light up for Christmas Kickoff on December 9

Milan Prepares for Festive Season with Christmas Kickoff on the Square

Milan is set to welcome the holiday season with its annual Christmas Kickoff event, scheduled for December 9th on the Milan Square. The celebration promises a series of festive activities, starting with the ceremonial mayor tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

Following the lighting, the winners of the eagerly anticipated decorating contest will be revealed at 5:45 p.m. Milan’s businesses and residents are invited to showcase their holiday spirit and enter the competition by December 3rd. A panel of judges will make their rounds on December 7th to select the best-decorated establishments and homes.

The highlight of the evening, a festive parade, will commence at 6:00 p.m. on December 9th, featuring a variety of floats and displays. Participants stand a chance to win prizes across several categories, with awards for the top three placements.

After the parade, adults can look forward to a special drawing event. Moreover, a visit from Santa Claus and an exciting surprise are also on the agenda, ensuring an evening of joy for all ages.

For those interested in joining the decorating contest or seeking additional details about the Christmas Kickoff, the Milan Chamber of Commerce is the point of contact. Reach out via email at [email protected] or send a message to the Milan Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.