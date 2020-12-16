Milan resident injured in crash on Route C

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Milan resident sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned three miles southeast of Milan the morning of December 16th.

An ambulance transported 20-year-old Devon Clinch to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The pickup traveled west on Route C before running off the right side of the road, overcorrecting, going off the left side of the road, and overturning. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes Clinch did not wear a seat belt. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

