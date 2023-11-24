Milan Park Board announces donation from Kirksville Toyota for park improvements

The City of Milan and the Milan Park Board announced a generous donation of $500 from Kirksville Toyota. This contribution is earmarked for further enhancements to Forest Grove Park in Milan.

Recently, Forest Grove Park has seen a series of improvements, including the addition of new picnic tables to its shelters and a complete replacement of the toddler swing set, enhancing the park’s family-friendly atmosphere.

The latest addition to Forest Grove Park is a 9-hole disc golf course. This new feature is designed to cater to players of all abilities, offering a beginner-friendly experience while still posing a challenge to more advanced disc golf enthusiasts. The Milan Park Board extends an invitation to the Milan community to visit and enjoy the park’s improvements.