Milan Old Timers to host Christmas event on the downtown square

A Christmas event hosted by the Milan Old Timers will include a tree lighting ceremony and parade. The event will be held at the Milan Square on the evening of December 5th from 5 to 8 o’clock.

The Christmas tree will be lit at 5:30. Businesses, organizations, clubs, and farmers can enter the parade around the square at 6 o’clock. Santa will arrive on a firetruck.

The winners of a decorating contest for businesses and residences will be announced. First place will receive $100, second place $75, and third $50 for each category. Participants will be judged on December 4th. The Milan Christmas event on December 5th will also include a drawing for adults.

More information can be obtained by contacting Terri Lynn Richardson at 660-265-5872 or Janet Maulsby at 292-0238.

