Milan Old Timers Reunion to feature “Taste of Italy” event

The Milan Old Timers Reunion will be held May 24th through 28th this year.

The Old Timers will host “Taste of Italy” as part of the Memorial Day weekend activities. The event will include an Italian meal, a glass of wine, and musical selections by Doctor Victor Marquez Barrios under the tent on the west side of the Milan Square the evening of May 26th starting at 6 o’clock.

Barrios is an Assistant Professor of Music Theory and Composition at Truman State University as well as a Venezuelan composer and guitarist.

“Taste of Italy” will cost $20 per person with reservations are required by May 21st.

Contact committee members Janet Callihan, Don Dennis, or Pam Jarding to make reservations.

