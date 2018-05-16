Milan Old Timers Reunion set to kick off May 24

This year’s Milan Old Timers Reunion will include many activities to be held at various locations in Milan.

The event will run May 24th to May 28th with activities that will feature the Jones and Company Carnival that Thursday through Sunday, Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Friday, Crowbar the Mechanical Bull Friday through Sunday, the C. R. McKellips Rodeo Saturday and Sunday, mutton busting Saturday and Sunday, chainsaw carvings by Robinson Carving Company Saturday, a performance by the band Riker Saturday night, and a demolition derby Monday.

There will also be the “Hope for Maddie” 5K Color Walk/Run and Elks Lodge rib eye steak dinner Friday; Firemans Breakfast, golf tournament, Memorial Day services, Princess Tea, Big Kid Toy Show, Motorcycle Poker Run, balloon artist and photo booth, Promenade, Missouri Wine Tasting, and running of the tennis balls Saturday; community church service and Jackpot Sheep and Goat Shows Sunday; and a golf tournament Monday.

