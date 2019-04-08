Milan man who fled from officers being held in Grundy County Law Enforcement Center

A Milan man arrested on Saturday faces a drug trafficking charge in Grundy County and has been accused of fleeing from the officer attempting to take him into custody. Thirty-four-year-old Dustin Eli Nickell is held at the Grundy County Detention Center pending his appearance Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Nickell was charged stemming from April 4th incidents and is accused of drug trafficking in the second degree allegedly involving more than 30 grams of methamphetamine. Nickell also is charged with resisting arrest when a state trooper, Sergeant James Rongey, attempted to make an arrest but the suspect fled on foot.

Information submitted by the prosecuting attorney indicates Dustin Nickell is a prior offender and noted a guilty plea was made last Wednesday in Sullivan County to a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Online court information shows Nickell had been sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Division of Adult Institutions. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Nickell was placed on five years probation. Regarding another case filed in DeKalb County, probation was revoked last August and Nickell was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The original charge was non-support.