Milan man loses control of SUV on county road

The highway patrol reports a Milan resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle he was driving slid off a road Northeast of Milan, traveled over a bridge, became airborne and landed in a creek striking an embankment.

Seventy-four-year-old Lanny Crawford was transported by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries.

The accident happened Saturday night seven miles northeast of Milan on Route RA when the northbound SUV slid off the left side of the ice-covered road after Crawford lost control of the vehicle.

Damage to the SUV was listed as moderate and Crawford was wearing a seatbelt.