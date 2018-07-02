Milan man killed in UTV crash north of Green Castle

A Milan man was killed and another injured Saturday evening when a UTV overturned on a road north of Green Castle.

Fatally injured was the driver, 46-year old Nathanial Wolfe, while the patrol reports his passenger, 27-year-old Kelby West of Milan, received serious injuries. West was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

The crash happened on Mead Road, approximately one-quarter mile west of Route D when the eastbound UTV went off the left side of the road and overturned. The patrol reports the vehicle was demolished and that neither occupant was wearing safety equipment.

Nathanial Wolfe is the first traffic fatality this year in Sullivan County investigated by the highway patrol.

