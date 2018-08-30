Milan man hurt in crash west of Chillicothe

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident one mile west of Chillicothe Thursday morning.

Thirty-one-year-old Lynsey Wyant of Milan traveled east on U. S. Highway 36 when the pickup truck she drove ran off the north side of the road, struck a guardrail end, traveled across both lanes of U. S. 36, and struck another guardrail with its front bumper before coming to rest on the shoulder. The truck received extensive damage.

An ambulance transported passenger 34-year-old Ricky Pauley of Milan to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. The Patrol reports Wyant was not injured. Wyant wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while Pauley did not.

The Chillicothe Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and Chillicothe Ambulance assisted.

Like this: Like Loading...