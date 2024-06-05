Milan man faces trial for murder charges starting January 20

Share To Your Social Network

A jury trial has been scheduled for a Milan man charged with felony first-degree murder after his wife was found dead in May 2021.

A five-day trial is set to start in Sullivan County on January 20, 2025, for 23-year-old Edward James Elijah “Eli” Withey. A pretrial conference is scheduled for December 4.

Withey has also been charged with the felonies of armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

A probable cause statement says Withey’s wife, Mattie, was found on the floor in the couple’s apartment in the 300 block of North State Street in Milan. She had an apparent gunshot wound to her face.

Upon Withey’s arrest, law enforcement observed red stains, which appeared to be blood, on the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing.

Officers reported a .22-caliber Savage rifle was in the bedroom where Mattie’s body was found. There was also reportedly a half-pint jar of ammunition in the living room.

