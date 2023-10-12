Milan man faces charges for violating protection order multiple times

A Milan man has been charged in Harrison County with three counts of misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

Online court information reveals that a bond for 37-year-old Hernan Hipolito Lopez Gomez has been set at $75,000 cash only. An initial court appearance is scheduled for October 16 at 10 a.m.

A probable cause affidavit indicates a woman holds a one-year order of protection against Lopez Gomez. He stands accused of violating that order by visiting her workplace twice in September and walking up the street from the woman’s residence on October 11. On one occasion when he visited her workplace, he allegedly attempted to open the door to the woman’s vehicle and placed fruit on the vehicle.

The woman informed law enforcement at the law enforcement center on October 11 that Lopez Gomez had previously intimated that he possessed a gun and intended to harm her. She expressed concerns about him possibly waiting for her when she returned home.

The probable cause affidavit also details that a police officer checked on the woman’s residence and discovered Lopez Gomez lying on the front porch. He was subsequently arrested.