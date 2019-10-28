Milan man demolishes SUV in Saturday crash; accused of DWI

A Milan man was hurt Saturday night when the compact sports utility vehicle he was driving overturned west of Milan.

Sixty-three-year-old Thomas Miller was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan and then transferred to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

The accident happened two miles west of Milan on River Road as the westbound SUV went off the road and overturned, coming to rest on its side in a creek.

Miller was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident.

Miller was not wearing a seat belt and the vehicle was demolished.

