Milan man charged in Adair County with “Enticement of a Child”

A Milan man has been charged in Adair County after an investigation into tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to social media profiles suspected of sending child pornography.

Thirty-eight-year-old Billy Schrepfer faces felony enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

The Kirksville Police Department reports a Kirksville Police/Kirksville Regional Computer Crimes Unit detective began investigating the tips and linked the social media profiles to Schrepfer. A detective used an undercover media profile of a 12-year-old female to contact Schrepfer’s profile. Schrepfer arranged to meet who he believed to be the 12 year old at her home in Kirksville to engage in sexual activity. He was arrested upon his arrival to the 1000 block of North Osteopathy.

The police note the Regional Computer Crimes Unit and the investigation were made possible through funds provided in part from the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Cyber Crime Grants through the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

