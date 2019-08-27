Milan man being held in custody for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man is being held in custody for Immigration and Customs Enforcement on what’s called a fugitive detainer.

Fifty-five-year-old Wilberto Pacheco-Zapata was arrested Monday afternoon in Linn County and has been accused of not having an operator’s license. The state patrol arrest report notes Pacheco-Zapata was held at the Brookfield Police Department.

U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issues detainers and requests for notification to law enforcement agencies to provide notice of its intent to assume custody of an individual detained in federal, state, or local custody. Forty-eight-hour detainers are placed on a person arrested on criminal charges for whom ICE possesses probable cause to believe the individual is removable from the United States.