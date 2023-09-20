Milan man arrested on multiple charges in Sullivan County

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reported the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 20, on multiple allegations.

Thirty-five-year-old Richard Simonsen was accused of operating a motor vehicle without a valid motorcycle endorsement and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. He also had Sullivan County warrants for alleged property damage, assault, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Simonsen was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, and the patrol noted that he is bondable.

