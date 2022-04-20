Milan man arrested on child abuse allegations

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports the arrest of a Milan man at his home in the 700 block of North Highland Street on April 17th based on allegations of physical abuse of a child.

Online court information shows 24-year-old Dalton Lee has been charged with felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. He is incarcerated at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Hayes reports Tovrea was the subject of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Milan Police and Department of Family Services Children’s Division.