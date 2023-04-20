Milan man arrested in connection with burglary investigation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports the arrest on April 19th of a Milan man in connection with a burglary on April 9th.

Fifty-four-year-old Orville Ray Hostetler has been charged with the felonies of second-degree burglary and stealing a controlled substance. He is being held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail and has a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Hayes says Hostetler purportedly broke into the victim’s home in the 500 block of East Fifth Street in Milan when the victim was in the hospital. Medication was also reported as stolen.

