Milan man airlifted to hospital after crashing on Route T

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained serious injuries when a car struck a fence and overturned five miles south of Milan on Thursday night, October 27th.

A medical helicopter airlifted 37-year-old Joshua Braddy to the University of Missouri Hospital.

The car traveled south on Route T before running off the left side of the road and overcorrecting. It then went off the right side of the road before hitting the fence and overturning.

The car was totaled and the Patrol notes Braddy did not wear a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Ambulance.