The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County the evening of Friday, July 17th on several allegations.

Twenty-two year old Ramon Rodriguez Torres was accused of driving while intoxicated—drug, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding, failing to register a motor vehicle, and not having insurance.

Rodriguez Torres was taken to the Sullivan County Jail before being released.

