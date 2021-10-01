Milan High School to hold Homecoming activities next week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Milan High School will hold homecoming activities next week.

A pep rally will be held at Cal Hubbard Field on October 7 at 7 pm. The queen coronation will be during the pep rally.

Queen candidates are senior Bobbi Ann Richardson, junior Hallie Weaver, sophomore Magnolia Playan, freshman Emerson Pauley, and candidate at large Jocelyn Perez.

Members of the 1987 girls relay team will be the grand marshals for the parade on October 8 at 2 pm.

The varsity football team will play South Harrison at 7 pm. The 1987 girls’ relay team will be inducted into the Milan Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of the game.

Related