Milan High School announces Homecoming Queen candidates

Milan High School will hold various activities this week to celebrate Homecoming Week.

The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at a pep assembly at Cal Hubbard Field on Thursday night at 7 o’clock.

Milan Activities Director Tyler Clark reports Queen candidates are Amy Hernandez from the senior class, Jewel Kelsey representing juniors, Cady Pauley representing sophomores, Aby Sarabia representing the freshman class, and Jennifer Bahena is the candidate at large.

The 1959 Milan C-2 football team has been appointed as Grand Marshals for the Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock. That same football team will be inducted into the Milan Hall of Fame during halftime of the Homecoming game Friday night.

Kickoff against Putnam County will take place at 7 o’clock.

