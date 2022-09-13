Milan Fall Fiesta to kick off Saturday, September 17th

Local News September 13, 2022 KTTN News
Fall Fiesta graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Milan Chamber of Commerce has organized events for the Market on Main “Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 17th.

The first items listed on the schedule include 9 am starts to register for the chili cookoff, the senior center breakfast, tours of the county museum, vendors, and bounce houses.

Judging is at 11 am takes place for the chili cookoff participants. From 11 am to 4 pm, it’s Mariachi Los Aguilares.

At noon, the Milan Fiesta schedule shows a pepper-eating contest. The foam party is at 12:30. The dunk tank is from 1 to 2 pm. The parade of countries begins at 2 pm. A pageant also begins at 2 pm. An event called “rolling of the balls” is at 3 pm and the day concludes with a street dance from 5 until 11 pm.

Post Views: 27
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.