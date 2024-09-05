Milan Fall Fiesta returns with chili cookoff and live music Sept. 21

Share To Your Social Network

The Milan Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host its annual Fall Fiesta on September 21, offering a day filled with entertainment, food, and family-friendly activities. The event will take place on the Milan Square.

The day will kick off with a chili cookoff. Registration for the cookoff will begin at 10 a.m., with judging scheduled to take place at noon. In addition to the cookoff, museum tours will be available throughout the day, providing attendees a chance to explore local history.

Vendor booths will be set up around the square, offering a variety of goods and services. Bounce houses will be available for children, and music will fill the air with DJ Joel Cruz spinning tunes starting at 10 a.m.

One of the highlights of the day will be a pepper-eating contest, scheduled for 1 p.m. Those with a hearty appetite and a love for spicy foods are encouraged to participate. Following the contest, a foam party will take place at 2 p.m., offering a fun and refreshing break from the activities.

At 3 p.m., the Parade of Countries will march through the square, celebrating Milan’s diverse community. A pageant will also take place at this time, showcasing local talent.

The Fall Fiesta will conclude with a performance by Grupo 515 at the Pool Amphitheatre. The band will entertain the crowd with live music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., providing the perfect ending to a fun-filled day.

The Milan Chamber invites everyone to join in on the festivities and celebrate the spirit of community.

