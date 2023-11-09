Milan Elks to offer steak dinner on November 11 and Thanksgiving dinner on November 23, 2023

The Milan Elks Lodge is set to host a steak dinner on November 11th as part of its commitment to supporting veterans programs. Dinner will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to a sumptuous menu featuring ribeye steaks, a choice of baked or sweet potatoes, green beans, rolls, a selection of desserts, and beverages.

The dinner is priced at $25 per attendee. In a generous gesture, the Lodge has made it possible for veterans to enjoy the dinner at no cost on November 11th.

Additionally, the Milan Elks Lodge has announced it will offer a Thanksgiving Dinner on November 23, 2023, available through pick-up or delivery options.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., while pick-up orders can be collected starting at 11 a.m.

While the Thanksgiving meal is complimentary, the Lodge is accepting donations, which will be directed to the senior center.

Those wishing to place meal orders for the Thanksgiving event should do so by 10 a.m. on November 23rd. Orders can be placed by calling the Milan Elks Lodge at 660-265-3052 or by contacting Angel Oder via call or text at 660-342-6903.