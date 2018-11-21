Milan Elks to host Thanksgiving meal on Thursday

The Milan Elks Lodge will host a Thanksgiving Meal Thursday, November 22nd.

Secretary Patty Foster says deliveries will be sent out around 10 o’clock in the morning with delivery requests taken until noon. Serving at the lodge will begin at 11 o’clock.

The meal includes ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and dessert.

The meal is free, but any donations received will go to the senior center in Milan. Foster says the Milan Elks Lodge has served up to 200 people in past years.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can call ahead or just show up at the lodge Thursday to help. Call the lodge at 660-265-3052 to request a meal delivery or find out more about volunteering.