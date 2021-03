Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Milan Elks Lodge will hold a chicken quarter meal at the lodge on March 27th as a general fundraiser. Attendees can dine in or carry out starting at 6 o’clock that evening.

The menu will include chicken, cheesy potatoes, pasta salad, and dessert. The cost will be $15 per plate.

Food can be carried out to vehicles upon request. Call the Milan Elks Lodge before March 27th’s meal to request carry out at 660-265-3052.

Related