Milan Elks Lodge to serve meals on Christmas Day

The Milan Elks Lodge will hold its annual Christmas meal Christmas Day. Member Patty Foster says delivery preparation will start that morning at 10 o’clock. Serving at the lodge will begin at 11 o’clock, with the menu including turkey, ham, dressing, noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and rolls.

There is no charge for the meal, but any donations made will go to the Senior Center in Milan. Delivery requests will be accepted until noon Christmas Day. The Milan Elks are also looking for volunteers to help with the meal.

Call the Milan Elks Lodge at 660-265-3052 to request a delivery or inquire about volunteering.