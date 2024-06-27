Milan Elks Lodge to host annual fireworks show on July 5th

Share To Your Social Network

The Milan Elks Lodge is set to hold its 11th Annual Fireworks Independence Day Celebration on July 5th. The fireworks display will take place at the Sullivan County Country Club of Milan, offering a festive evening for the community.

Food will be available starting at 7 p.m., providing a variety of options for attendees. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at dusk, promising a vibrant display to celebrate Independence Day.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable seating. Many also enjoy sitting in the back of trucks to watch the fireworks. The event is free, making it accessible to everyone in the community.

The celebration is made possible through generous donations from local businesses and individuals. Contributions are still being accepted and are tax-exempt. Those wishing to donate can contact Angel Oder at 660-342-6903 or mail their donations to the Milan Elks Lodge at 211 East Second Street in Milan, Missouri 63556.

Post Views: 2

Related