Milan Elks Lodge to hold fundraiser to purchase flags for veterans graves

The Milan Elks Lodge will hold an Italian dinner to raise funds to purchaseflags for veterans’ graves and cemeteries. The meal will be served on February 11th from 6 to 8 pm.

The menu will include spaghetti with meatballs, chicken alfredo, shrimp scampi, baked ziti, salad, breadsticks, dessert, and tea or lemonade.

The cost for February 11th’s meal will be $15 per plate or $25 per couple.

The Milan Elks Lodge reports it has been buying flags for veterans’ graves and cemeteries in Sullivan County for five years. Any donations can be mailed to the Milan Elks Lodge at 211 East Second Street in Milan, Missouri 63556.

