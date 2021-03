Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Milan Elks Lodge will hold an Easter Egg Hunt for children two to 10 years old. The event will be on April 3rd at 11 o’clock.

Participants are asked to stay inside their vehicles due to COVID-19 concerns.

Candy and tickets will be brought to vehicles lining up from the east by the Milan Elks Lodge. Vehicles will be directed to the alley, and a prize will be given to each child.

