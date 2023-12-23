Milan Elks Lodge offering free Christmas meal

The Milan Elks Lodge is set to offer a Christmas dinner on December 24th, available through both pick-up and delivery options.

Deliveries are scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. on that morning. The pick-up service at the lodge will begin at 11 a.m.

This Christmas dinner is offered free of charge, though donations are welcomed. All donations received will be directed to support the Milan Senior Center.

A representative from the lodge mentioned that the senior center will remain open on December 24th. Patrons have the option to enjoy their meals at the center or opt for delivery directly to the center.

Orders for meals must be placed by 10 a.m. on December 24th.

To place an order for a meal, contact the Milan Elks Lodge at 660-265-3052 or reach out to Angel Oder via call or text at 660-342-6903.