Milan Elks Lodge Christmas to again offer free Christmas meal

Pick-up and delivery will be available for this year’s Milan Elks Lodge Christmas Dinner. The free dinner will be held on Christmas Eve, December 24th.

Deliveries will start at 10 am and community members can pick up meals beginning at 11 am.

Donations will be accepted, and they will go to the Sullivan County Nutrition Center.

The Milan Elks Lodge asks that orders for pick up and delivery be made before December 24th. The lodge can be contacted at 660-265-3052, or Angel Oder with the lodge can be reached at 660-342-6903.

