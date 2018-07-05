Milan couple ejected from motorcycle after striking dog in roadway

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan couple sustained moderate injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle about three miles west of Milan Tuesday night.

Twenty-year-old Samuel Eller drove the motorcycle west on Route E when it struck a dog in the road. The motorcycle overturned and ejected both the driver and passenger, 22-year-old Ashlin Eller.

The Ellers were transported by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan and the Patrol reports they both wore a safety equipment at the time of the accident.

