Milan Chamber of Commerce to host “Market on Main Summer Kickoff”

The Milan Area Chamber of Commerce will host the “Market on Main Summer Kickoff” on Memorial Day weekend. Activities are planned throughout the day on May 28th.

They will start with a fireman’s breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. A memorial service is at 9 o’clock, and the Rinehart Memorial Car Show will go from 9 o’clock to noon. Class registration will be available at the fireman’s breakfast and the senior center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Museum tours will be from 9 to 2 o’clock, and school tours will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be kids cornhole at the amphitheater and bounce houses, both starting at 10 o’clock.

A class parade will begin on the southwest corner of the Milan Square at 11 o’clock. A pie and ice cream social will also start at the senior center at 11 o’clock.

The Market on Main Summer Kickoff will also include a cornhole tournament from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A foam party is planned at noon. There will be dunk tanks from 1 to 3 p.m., and the rolling of the balls is at 3 o’clock.

The Milan Old Timers Rodeo will be at the Expo Center on May 28th at 7 p.m.