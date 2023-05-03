Milan Chamber of Commerce to host “Market on Main Summer Kickoff”

The Milan Chamber of Commerce will host the “Market on Main Summer Kickoff” on May 27th.in Milan.

Activities will begin with the Rick Gardner Memorial Fireman’s Breakfast at 7 am. A memorial service and 21-gun salute will be held at 9 am.

There will be museum and school tours, vendors, a corn-hole event at the amphitheater, bounce houses, and dunk tanks.

The Rinehart Memorial Car Show will start at 10 am. The class parade will begin on the southwest corner of the square at 11 am as well as a pie and ice cream social at the senior center. A foam party will start at noon, and the rolling of the balls will be at 3 pm.

The Market on Main Summer Kickoff will end with the Milan Old Timers Rodeo at the Expo Center on May 27th at 7 pm.