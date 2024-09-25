Milan C-2 Superintendent addresses September 23rd football game incident

The Milan C-2 School District has responded to an incident involving inappropriate behavior by a Marceline fan at a junior high and junior varsity football game held at The Pit on September 23rd.

In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Ashley Pauley addressed the situation, explaining that administrators on duty at the game were alerted to the Marceline patron’s behavior. The individual in question exhibited inappropriate conduct, which prompted the Milan team to act swiftly by contacting Marceline’s on-duty representative in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and have the patron removed. Milan administrators also contacted local law enforcement as a precaution in case the individual refused to leave the premises. Pauley made it clear that, at the time, the administration was not aware of the presence of any weapon.

In her statement, Dr. Pauley emphasized the importance of fan attendance at Milan C-2 events and urged attendees to set a positive example for students. She encouraged anyone who witnesses concerning behavior at any school event to report it immediately to the administration. Pauley highlighted that the safety of students, staff, and fans at both home and away events remains the district’s top priority. She also expressed her gratitude to local law enforcement for their prompt response and appropriate handling of the situation.

Following the incident, 42-year-old Jeko Petar Markov has been charged with several felonies and a misdemeanor. These charges include unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded weapon into a school, bus, premises, or function, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated with a loaded firearm, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Markov also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. His bond has been set at $25,000 cash only.

