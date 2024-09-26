Milan C-2 School announces 2024 homecoming week events

Milan C-2 School has released the schedule for its 2024 Homecoming, which will take place from October 1 through October 4, 2024. The week-long celebration will culminate in the homecoming football game on Friday night, where the Milan Wildcats will face off against the Trenton Bulldogs.

This year’s theme, “Vegas: What Happens at The Pit Stays at the Pit,” promises a week of spirited events for students, faculty, and the community. The Varsity Cheerleaders have planned theme-related dress-up days to encourage student and faculty participation leading up to the big game.

Milan businesses will also have an opportunity to get involved through the 7th Annual Business Window Decorating Contest. Judging will take place on Thursday, October 3, at 9:00 a.m. The winner will be announced at the community pep rally that evening, with a plaque awarded for the best window display.

The pep rally will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Cal Hubbard Field. The Milan Athletic Booster Club will provide a light concession stand for attendees. This year’s pep rally guest speaker will be Mr. Cary Maulsby, a 1976 Milan High School graduate and longtime community supporter. Following the pep rally, the Homecoming Queen coronation will take place.

Friday’s activities will feature the HoCo Olympics, where students will compete for the plaque won by the Class of 2027 last year. The school day will end at 12:45 p.m. to prepare for the Homecoming Parade, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4. The parade will follow the traditional route, starting behind the school, heading north on Market Street, and circling the square. Community members are encouraged to enter floats, with float entry forms due to the High School Office by 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. The Battle of the Floats competition will be held among high school classes, with the winning float displayed at the football field during the game.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be Mr. Cary Maulsby. Maulsby, a 1976 Milan graduate and former center for the Hall of Fame 1975 football team, has been a dedicated member of the Milan community for decades. He has owned and operated a construction company since 1994, served as Milan Old Timers President, Sullivan County Expo Board President, Milan Athletic Booster Club member since 1992, and was a member of the Milan C-2 School Board for nine years. Maulsby’s passion for the school and community has been passed down to his children and grandchildren, several of whom are current or future Milan C-2 students. His service to the school includes contributing to various improvement projects, such as the press box at the football field.

The Milan Wildcat Homecoming Queen and her court will meet for the Candidate’s Meal at 6:00 p.m. before heading to The Pit for the football game. The Homecoming Queen and her court will take the field during halftime of the game, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

This year’s Homecoming Queen candidates and their escorts include:

Janet Marquina , Freshman Candidate, Parents: Maria Cordova and Venancio Marquina, Escorted by Memphis Cole.

Melani Marquina , Sophomore Candidate, Parents: Miguel and Nancy Marquina, Escorted by Rafael Sievers.

Jazmin Cisneros , Junior Candidate, Parents: Anavelia Garcia and Jose Cisneros, Escorted by Emmanuel Aguilar.

Nayshla Hernandez , Senior Candidate, Parents: Martha Menjivar and Rodolfo Hernandez, Escorted by Jezlias Cruz.

Chase Trent, Candidate at Large (Sophomore), Parents: Jeff Trent and Krista Deryke, Escorted by Marcus Hunsaker.

The Milan C-2 community invites everyone to participate in the week’s festivities and support the Wildcats during this special event.

