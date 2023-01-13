Milan Board of Education hires new Superintendent

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Milan C-2 Board of Education January 12th approved the hiring of the next superintendent. Doctor Ashley Pauley has served the district for 14 years, most recently as the Milan Elementary School principal for the last nine years.

She will officially assume the superintendent’s position July 1st. She will replace Doctor Ben Yocom who has accepted a position in another district.

The district reports Milan Elementary School has had multiple successes during Pauley’s leadership. Those include multiple recognitions with Missouri Positive Behavior-Intervention Support Gold status, national distinction as an Exemplary Professional Learning Communities school, and the Leader-in-Me status and designation.

Pauley graduated from Milan High School in 2001 and Missouri Western State University in 2005. She has two masters degrees and completed her doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2022.

The Milan C-2 School District will immediately start a search to hire a new elementary school principal.

