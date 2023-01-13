Milan Board of Education hires new Superintendent

Local News January 13, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Doctor Ashley Pauley Milan School Superintendent
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Milan C-2 Board of Education January 12th approved the hiring of the next superintendent. Doctor Ashley Pauley has served the district for 14 years, most recently as the Milan Elementary School principal for the last nine years.

She will officially assume the superintendent’s position July 1st. She will replace Doctor Ben Yocom who has accepted a position in another district.

The district reports Milan Elementary School has had multiple successes during Pauley’s leadership. Those include multiple recognitions with Missouri Positive Behavior-Intervention Support Gold status, national distinction as an Exemplary Professional Learning Communities school, and the Leader-in-Me status and designation.

Pauley graduated from Milan High School in 2001 and Missouri Western State University in 2005. She has two masters degrees and completed her doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2022.

The Milan C-2 School District will immediately start a search to hire a new elementary school principal.

Post Views: 35
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.