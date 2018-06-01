Mike Parson swearing-in ceremony details

Missouri’s 57th governor will be sworn-in Friday, June 1, 2018, in an evening ceremony in Jefferson City.

Brian Hauswirth with the Missourinet has the details:

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to be sworn-in this evening at 5:30, in a PRIVATE ceremony at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, says details for a public reception will be announced at a later date. Jones tells Missourinet the reception will NOT take place tomorrow. In another development, the Missouri House and Senate are now officially scheduled to convene for a rare joint session on June 11th at 5 pm. Parson is expected to deliver a speech to the joint session that evening.

