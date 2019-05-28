Midwest Dance Synergy to hold benefit for Green Hills Women’s Shelter

Midwest Dance Synergy of Trenton will hold a benefit for the Green Hills Women’s Shelter of Trenton Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The Dancers “Give Back Benefit Recital” will be held at the Hoover Theater in the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton at 1:30 and 7 o’clock.

Midwest Dance Synergy Owner Lindi Denning says the dance school wanted to hold the benefit for the women’s shelter in order to give back to the community. The dance school moved to Trenton about five years ago from Gallatin.

There will be about 25 acts, which will include a few other local performers. A few more acts could be added and residents interested in sharing a talent may send email to [email protected].

The cost for the “Dancers Give Back” benefit June 1st is $5.00 with proceeds going to the women’s shelter’s general operating fund to help with basic expenses.

Contact Green Hills Women’s Shelter Volunteer Coordinator for more information at 660-359-3297.