One person was injured in a midnight crash five miles north of Bethany.

Forty-nine-year-old LeAnn Wright of Ridgeway received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital.

The northbound car on Interstate 35 reportedly struck a deer when the animal ran into its path.

Wright was not using a seat belt and the report indicates the car was totaled.

