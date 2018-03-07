Mid-States to begin next phase of fiber optic broadband implementation in Trenton

Mid-States Services has provided an update on the City of Trenton fiber optics project.

Local internet provider, Mid-States Services, has announced the company is beginning the next phase of their fiber broadband internet project. With positive survey results from Trenton residents and businesses, the fiber broadband project is moving forward.

Office Manager Sarah Allen stated the engineering phase is beginning. When complete, the project will provide customers with access to the latest fiber technology and services.

Engineers will be inspecting service locations and poles throughout Trenton for the forthcoming project. There will be vehicles and contractors working in various areas of town. All vehicles will be marked “Mid-States Services Fiber Contractor.”

Mid-States Services will offer three fiber speed packages – 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 250 Mbps to residents and businesses within the city limits of Trenton.

The company is asking area residents and business owners to complete a “pre-sign up” form online at Mid-States fiber website.

