Mid-States Services to sell appliance division on Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton

Mid-States Services has announced plans to sell the appliance division. The company, at 2626 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton, is researching possible buyers for the appliance sales and services branch.

The sale would also include the appliance parts inventory, building, and attached warehouse on Oklahoma Avenue. Mid-States Services purchased the appliance store in 1999 from Dennis McAtee, who recently retired.

Scott Wilson, Director of Grundy Electric Cooperative, which owns Mid-States says Mid-States looks forward to working with a new owner and making the transition work for that owner.

