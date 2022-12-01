Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance.

Mid-States Services assists in giving back to local communities and supporting area youth. During November, high school band students delivered door hangers for Mid-States Services throughout the City of Gallatin.

Mid-States Services, located at 4100 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton, Missouri offers fiber broadband internet service in the City of Gallatin and the City of Trenton. The company also offers fixed wireless broadband in Bethany, Gilman City, Jameson, Milan, Ridgeway, Clio, Eagleville, Lake Viking, Mercer, Pattonsburg, and Princeton.