Mid-States Services donates to Beds for Bulldogs program

Mid-States Services presented donations totaling $5,000 to area Bright Futures- Beds for Bulldogs program.

A $2,500 donation was made to the Gallatin School District of Gallatin, Missouri for their Beds for Bulldogs program. Troy Slagle, IT Manager, and Terry White, Technology Department Supervisor presented the check. Accepting the donation on behalf of Bright Futures was Gallatin Coordinator Shonna Morrison, High School Counselor Carrie Crouse, and Elementary Counselor Deanna Wiederholt.

Slagle and White also presented a $2,500 donation to Terri Critten on behalf of the Trenton R- IX Bright Futures Beds for Bulldogs program.

Mid-States Services was successful in applying for a “Sharing Success” matching grant through Co-Bank. This program assists customers in giving back to their communities by matching donations made to nonprofit organizations in local communities.