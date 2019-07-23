Mid-States Services announces planned internet service outage

Mid-States Services has planned an outage for Trenton Wednesday and Thursday due to maintenance.

The maintenance is scheduled from midnight to 6 o’clock in the morning both days. Services will be down for residential customers several times during the maintenance window for a period of 10 to 15 minutes each. The maintenance involves fiber vendors processing firmware upgrades on Mid-States fiber electronics to repair a glitch that caused an extended outage Friday.

Trenton residents who experience their service being down after the scheduled maintenance are asked to contact the Mid-States office at 359-2045.